A Harker Heights man sat still as a statue during a sentencing hearing earlier this week as he listened to testimony that indicated that before the recent victim, he previously had molested two female family members but the incidents went unreported.
Marquon Jermell Warren, 27, already had pleaded guilty on April 22 to indecency with a child by contact after he repeatedly molested a girl under the age of 12 in 2019 and 2020.
No plea bargain had been reached in the case.
Prior to the hearing, Warren had been out of jail on bond but was immediately taken into custody by deputies after Judge John Gauntt pronounced his sentence of four years in prison.
Warren was being held in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond.
He was indicted on Aug. 19, 2020, on the second-degree felony charge.
Killeen police began investigating after a woman on March 25, 2020, reported that “she had found a journal written by (the victim)” stating that “Marquon” had looked at her breast, according to the arrest affidavit.
Passionate arguments and painful testimony
Over the course of two hearings — on June 8 and July 6 — Gauntt heard testimony from five people, including the victim and her parents, as well as arguments from attorneys before making his ruling.
Warren’s defense attorney argued that his client should get a term of deferred adjudication probation along with the conditions related to being a sex offender, while the state’s prosecutor said that Warren should get prison time for what turned out to be a pattern of abuse of at least three young girls, two of whom were family members. One of those family members testified during the hearings that Warren had molested her and a female cousin around 10 years ago.
The assistant district attorney reminded the judge about the impacts experienced by Warren’s most recent victim.
“This mature adult took the opportunity to be a sexual predator when he was alone with (the victim): He repeatedly touched her, exposed himself to her and tried to record her after she got out of the shower,” said Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin, in her closing argument on Tuesday. “He needs to be convicted and to know that this court believes her. She felt powerless.”
Warren’s defense attorney acknowledged the difficulty of the case.
“But we’re dealing with a young man with no prior criminal history, has a strong work ethic and is surrounded by a strong and supportive family unit,” said Stephen Blythe in his closing argument. “The structure of sex offender probation in Bell County provides protection for the victim, would require ongoing counseling and he would have no contact with children.”
The judge listened to testimony that indicated how the victim and her family have been impacted by the abuse.
The victim said that when her mother found her journal, she felt “kind of relieved that I didn’t have to keep the secret to myself. I wrote in my journal to help lift weight off my shoulders.”
The victim’s mother recalled when she was cleaning up her daughter’s room and came across her diary.
“I was extremely upset, emotional and at a loss for words,” she said. “I confronted the defendant. He denied it. He acted like he didn’t know what I was talking about. I told him to leave the house.”
The mother said that her daughter has not been the same since the abuse.
“She was spunky, full of life and energetic; she was just a kid living life,” she said. “She was a straight-A student ... She doesn’t maintain the same interest in extracurriculars and she struggles with her grades. She’s a completely different person now. I’m worried she will be affected for the rest of her life.”
Gauntt urged the victims and their families to seek counseling services.
