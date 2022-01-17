A Harker Heights man was sentenced to time behind bars after police said he used a loaded handgun to threaten people during an incident in Killeen in 2019.
During a remote hearing on Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Jaiden Lee Patrick, 20, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to two years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and six months in jail on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
As part of the plea agreement, the sentences will be served concurrently and he will get credit for time served.
Patrick has held in the Bell County Jail since Jan. 27, 2021, jail records show.
Killeen police responded on Sept. 12, 2019, to a residence in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive in reference to an armed person, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers met with a victim and four witnesses who said that an argument began over a new girlfriend.
“The suspect got out of the car and pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim and the witnesses,” before driving off, police said.
A few minutes later, police said that Patrick returned on foot and pulled the firearm again and pointed it at two of the witnesses, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they located Patrick’s vehicle in the 2800 block of Lake Road, with a man and woman standing nearby. Police observed the brown handle of a handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The firearm was determined to be a loaded .380-caliber pistol with a round in the chamber, police said.
Killeen man sentenced to probation terms for two felonies
In the 264th Judicial District Court on Friday, Dereke Terrel McKee, 33, was sentenced to terms of deferred adjudication probation and straight probation on two felony charges stemming from an incident in Killeen in 2020.
McKee on Nov. 22, 2021, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking and a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
On Friday, Judge Paul LePak found McKee guilty of the DWI with child charge and sentenced him to four years of straight probation. LePak withheld a finding of guilt on the assault charge and sentenced McKee to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation.
LePak heard arguments from attorneys prior to making his decision.
Defense attorney Darmeisha Slay told the court that McKee is a disabled veteran who has no prior criminal history.
“He’s taken responsibility for his actions that night and has shown remorse,” Slay said. “He’s made a tremendous effort in reconciling with his wife and trying to behave in a manner better than how he acted that night. This is his first criminal offense and I think it will be his last.”
On Nov. 20, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence where a female victim said she had been assaulted by McKee, with whom she shares the residence with a child who was around 1 year old at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said McKee was intoxicated when they began arguing, at which time McKee took their daughter to a vehicle and strapped her in, so as to leave the scene. When the victim began to attempt to remove the child from the vehicle, McKee began to strike the victim with his hands, and then slammed her against an outside wall of the house before placing his hands around her neck and squeezing, police said.
The victim told police that she could not breathe and was beginning to lose consciousness.
Officers spoke to another adult on the scene, who witnessed the assault. The witness’s description of the incident was similar to that of the victim, and officers noted several red marks and abrasions on the victim’s neck, according to the affidavit.
While officers were on scene, McKee returned to the residence in the vehicle with the child, when officers noticed a smell of alcohol from him, according to the affidavit.
McKee admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the day. A standardized field sobriety test was performed on McKee, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .09 percent, above the legal limit of .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.