A Harker Heights man was sentenced on Thursday to deferred adjudication probation for his role in an armed robbery that occurred in 2017, when he was a juvenile. Four other men were sentenced to prison time in 2018 on first-degree felony charges for the same incident.
Jamarieus Taevawn Johnson, 19, will continue to serve the 10 years of probation he was given in 2018 on the aggravated robbery charge.
Johnson was arrested on Nov. 18, 2017, when he was 16 years old, after he and four adult men broke into a Killeen home, trying to steal guns. In 2018, Johnson’s case was handled in juvenile court, where he was sentenced to time in juvenile detention followed by 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
During the remote hearing on Thursday, Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, granted an order to transfer Johnson’s probation to the adult system.
“You have almost eight years left,” LePak said. “A 10-year prison sentence is being suspended, so you would face 10 years in prison (if he violates his probation terms). The offense is aggravated, so you would have to serve at least five years.”
LePak asked Johnson if he could abide by the terms of his probation and Johnson replied that he was sure that he could.
As part of the conditions of his probation, LePak ordered that Johnson get his GED within two years, have no contact with the victim, the co-defendants or gang members; perform 250 hours of community service and abide by a curfew.
Four other men now are serving their prison sentences, according to Texas Department of Public Safety data.
On June 26, 2018, Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Gjavion Smith-Williams, 20, and Davieon Reed, 25, to 12 years in prison while Daquan Lavant, 20, was sentenced to 15 years.
Jamal Marbury Jr., now 21, was sentenced later, on July 20, 2018, in the same court, to 12 years in prison.
On Nov. 18, 2017, a resident at a home in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Drive called 911 to report a broken window. While on the phone with police, she heard a knock at the door and opened it to see a man later identified as Reed in front of her house, according to the arrest affidavit.
While she was speaking with Reed, she said two people with their faces covered approached the resident and pointed guns at her. One of the two robbers opened the front door to see the resident’s two large dogs and then ran away, police said.
Killeen police officers were able to see all of this unfold through a doorbell-activated security camera.
Reed walked away from the home, and came back later with police officers, according to the affidavit.
Marbury and Lavant were found sitting in a blue Kia nearby, with Johnson and two females. Two handguns and clothing that matched what the suspects were wearing were found in the Kia, police said.
Smith-Williams sat in a Nissan Altima across the street from the Kia. When interviewed, he originally said he didn’t know anyone in the Kia, but later told police that his girlfriend was inside the car. Police then found Reed’s identification card while searching the Altima.
While being interviewed at police headquarters, Lavant told police he smashed the window of the home, while Marbury said he wore a Batman backpack and Reed told police he walked up to the front door to get the resident out of the house, according to the affidavit.
Reed also told police they were trying to get guns from the home.
