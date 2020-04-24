A Harker Heights man was sentenced to deferred probation this week for stabbing a family member last year after a late-night argument.
Paul C. Doyle, 18, pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Feb. 7.
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, followed a plea arrangement between the state and defense and sentenced Doyle to 6 years of deferred adjudication probation on Thursday.
Conditions of his probation include violence intervention classes, substance abuse treatment and no contact with the victim.
Because of coronavirus measures, the hearing took place remotely using livestreaming technology. LePak, Assistant District Attorney Katherine Nolden, defense attorney Anthony Smith, and several court officials participated.
“Mr. Doyle, you present me with some complicated factors: mental health, substance abuse, family dynamics and anger management,” LePak said. “That’s a big mix of stew for me to work on.”
Doyle said that he is most eager for anger management counseling.
“Violence intervention counseling is the most important for us to deal with, but mental health and substance abuse could be underlying that anger,” LePak said.
The judge reminded Doyle that although he will not have a felony conviction on his record because of the deferred adjudication arrangement, he still is facing two to 20 years in prison if he does not live up to the conditions of his probation.
“We wish you luck and want you to complete your probation successfully,” LePak said.
Doyle was no longer listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
He was booked into jail on Oct. 7, 2019.
Heights police on Oct. 6, 2019, at around 11:30 p.m. responded to the 1400 block of Pima Trail for a report of a man who had been stabbed in the arm and stomach. A verbal altercation at the residence turned physical. When the fight appeared to be over, Doyle grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the man, according to the arrest affidavit.
Doyle’s attorney said that the arrest was the first for his client.
“He’s remorseful. He’s always accepted responsibility and he’s willing to do the probation,” Smith said.
He said that Doyle is in the process of reconciling with the family member he stabbed.
“Everyone in the family wants to put this behind them,” Smith said.
