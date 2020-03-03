A Harker Heights man who pleaded guilty in January to possession of more than 5 ounces of marijuana in 2018 was sentenced on Tuesday to probation.
Jonathan Renard Wafford, 35, “received a sentence of 5 years (of) deferred adjudication probation on the possession of marijuana charge,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Wafford was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with bonds totaling $27,500 on the state jail felony pot charge as well as unrelated misdemeanor charges of assault of a family member, violation of a protective order and criminal mischief, jail records showed.
On Jan. 26, 2018, a state trooper patrolling the area of North 38th Street in Killeen observed a defective brake lamp on a vehicle. Wafford, the driver, told the trooper that he was being “set up” but admitted to having 5 ounces of “weed” in his vehicle, which police located in a bag on the front seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
