In the aftermath of a gun incident Saturday at a Harker Heights volleyball tournament, the Harker Heights Recreation Department canceled all remaining games and practices for the week.
“Parks and Recreation staff are currently discussing ways to better ensure participant and spectator safety moving forward,” Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said Monday. “We have halted all games and practices for this week so that staff has the opportunity to regroup.”
Harker Heights police arrested two men Saturday after they allegedly drew their guns during a youth volleyball tournament at a gymnasium in Harker Heights. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
“Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing related to an armed subject inside the gymnasium,” according to a Harker Heights Police Department news release. “While officers were in route to the call, another call came in reporting that there were two males armed with handguns pointing them at one another. Several citizens called the Bell County Communication Center to report seeing two armed subjects and possibly a shot fired.”
Police said both men were taken into custody on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and assault. A preliminary investigation revealed the men had an argument inside the building, and at some point, handguns were presented.
Bark said the city is looking at options to increase safety at future Heights sporting events.
“The City’s best course of action in improving participant and spectator safety is to continue to require stringent background checks for coaches and assistant coaches (which we already do) and do our best to mitigate confrontations before they become volatile,” Bark said via email Monday. “Our staff does a great job in taking on these issues right when they start, and normally they are able to calm the situation. We have a coach/participant/spectator discipline guide that directs athletic staff members on how to handle various conflicts as they arise. This will need to continue to be modified as needed. Ultimately it remains a team effort — between the parents, participants, and the staff.”
The city cannot prevent people from carrying guns to local sporting events because state law prohibits cities from banning firearms from certain public facilities — including recreation areas. Licensed carry is allowed in most public areas in Texas, as long as the handgun is concealed or holstered.
“Beginning September 1st, Texans will be able to carry handguns without a license or training if they are not prohibited by state and federal law from possessing a gun,” Bark said.
