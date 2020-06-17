The theft of a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Harker Heights and the theft of money from a Harker Heights ATM are related, police department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said Wednesday.
Harker Heights police received an alarm call from an ATM that was broken into in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday.
Stewart said police have not determined the amount of money taken from the ATM.
A little more than an hour later, at 1:33 a.m., police received a call about a stolen red Ford F-350 pickup truck from the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail in Harker Heights.
The entry of the ATM theft on the police blotter from Tuesday shows a red Ford F-350 pickup truck was involved.
No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made, Stewart said Wednesday.
