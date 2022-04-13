The Harker Height PD was able two identify the individuals involved in two previous theft cases thanks to the communities help.
Detectives with the HHPD Criminal Investigation Division are now reaching out to the public again
In a Facebook post Wednesday, HHPD asked community members for any information on the individual pictured in an orange T-shirt who was involved in a theft incident that occurred at Walmart (2020 Heights Drive) on April 6 (ref case number 22HH009450).
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said.
