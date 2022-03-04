The Harker Heights Police Department are seeking information on a person they suspect of committing theft at Target on Feb. 18.
Anyone with information on the incident of the individual suspected to be involved, call the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option 2. Use reference numbers 22HH002694 and 22HH005193.
