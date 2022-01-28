Two people are wanted in a theft case at a local Walmart, according to a Facebook post from the Harker Heights Police Department.
Heights criminal detectives are asking the public for any information on the two people seen on surveillance footage at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, in Harker Heights.
Police said the individuals are wanted for their involvement in a “theft incident” on Jan. 17.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of these individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” Heights police said in a Facebook post Friday.
