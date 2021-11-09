Harker Heights — The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man caught on camera at a residence in Heights.
“The individual was involved in a Criminal Mischief incident that occurred at a residence in Harker Heights on October 24, 2021 (ref case number 21HH031392),” according to a HHPD Facebook post Monday.
The man was seen on surveillance footage at the front door of a home in Heights. It is unclear at this time where in Heights the incident took place.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said.
