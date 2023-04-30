Authorities in Harker Heights are looking for a female suspect who was involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply in Market Heights.
According to detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department, the incident occurred on April 18 and a photograph of the suspect has been posted to their Facebook page. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the woman in the photograph who appears to be carrying a basket filled with items.
