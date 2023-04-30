HHTheft.jpg

Harker Heights detectives need help identifying this woman who they say was involved in a theft April 18 in Market Heights.

 Courtesy photo

Authorities in Harker Heights are looking for a female suspect who was involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply in Market Heights.

According to detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department, the incident occurred on April 18 and a photograph of the suspect has been posted to their Facebook page. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the woman in the photograph who appears to be carrying a basket filled with items.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.