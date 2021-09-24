The Harker Heights Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people in connection with a theft at Walmart in Harker Heights.
Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives are looking for two individuals caught on camera at the Harker Heights Walmart on Sept. 17, according to an HHPD Facebook post Friday.
"The individuals were involved in a Theft incident that occurred at Walmart in Harker Heights on September 17, 2021 (ref case number 21HH027410)," the Facebook post states. "If you have any information regarding the identify of these individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2."
