The Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for information on a suspected theft.
The theft occurred at the Walmart at 2020 Heights Drive in September 2019.
If anyone has any information on the incident they can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
