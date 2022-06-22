Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division posted on social media Wednesday asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a forgery case.
“The individual was involved in a Forgery incident that occurred at a Navy Federal Credit Union ATM in Harker Heights, on June 10, 2022 (ref case number 22HH016476),” the post said.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2.”
