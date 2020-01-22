Harker Heights police officers are investigating an incident of deadly conduct when multiple gunshots were fired at a house and vehicle in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace.
According to police reports, the homeowner was awakened around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning when they heard several shots being fired followed by the sounds a vehicle quickly driving away. While investigating the apparent shooting, the homeowner found that both the house and a car in the driveway had been struck with bullets. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the incident, police said.
Police are still investigating the incident. The Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with any information to contact the Department at 254-953-5400.
