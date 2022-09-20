Harker Heights police, including detectives, are investigating what appears to be a death in a parking lot in front of a retail center.
Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, at least one Harker Heights Police Department police officer, and what appeared to be three detectives, were investigating a blue, four-door car draped in a white sheet at the retail center, 440 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
