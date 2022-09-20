HHPD

Harker Heights police, including detectives, are investigating what appears to be a death investigation at a parking lot in front of a retail center.

Harker Heights police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, a resident reported seeing a man in a car in the parking lot of a retail center at 400 E. Central Texas Expressway.

According to police, the resident said the man “appeared to be asleep but not responsive.”

