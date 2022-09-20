Harker Heights police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, a resident reported seeing a man in a car in the parking lot of a retail center at 400 E. Central Texas Expressway.
According to police, the resident said the man “appeared to be asleep but not responsive.”
When police arrived, they discovered the man was dead of a gunshot wound. Police did not say if they suspected foul play or if it was being investigated as a homicide.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man deceased at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Johnson ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, at least one Harker Heights Police Department police officer, and what appeared to be three detectives, were investigating a blue, four-door car draped in a white sheet at the retail center.
The retail center, near the Cheetah Trail intersection, houses several businesses, including Sylvan Learning Center and Arepitas, a restaurant.
