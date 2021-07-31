Staff report
Harker Heights police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead early Saturday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brittney Way related to a domestic disturbance call, according to an HHPD news release.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Skyler Mills of Harker Heights had been shot.
A witness at the scene described seeing a male fleeing the scene after a verbal altercation with Mills, the release said.
The victim succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her dead at 5:59 a.m. on scene, according to the release.
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a person of interest described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, height, around 180 to 200 pounds, and having a dreadlocks hairstyle.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweat pants, and possibly driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz sedan.
The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.