Harker Heights police are searching for a vehicle thought to be involved in a burglary off of Farm-to-market 2410.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Harker Heights Police Department posted two surveillance camera images showing what looks to be a white GMC Envoy with a trailer attached.
"The vehicle was involved in a Burglary of a Building incident that occurred at Freedom Storage (ref case number 22HH016453)," police said. "If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2."
Freedom Storage is located at 13805 Farm-to-market 2410 in Heights. Police did not say when the burglary occurred.
