Harker Heights police are searching for another suspect wanted for stealing from Walmart.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Harker Heights Police Department said detectives are searching for a man allegedly involved in a theft incident that took place Monday at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive.
The post was the second of its kind in two days. On Monday the Heights police department posted that detectives were searching for a male suspect from an April 4 “theft incident” at the same Walmart location.
Police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the identity of the two suspects.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said.
