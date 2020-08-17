The investigation into a shooting in Harker Heights on July 15 is still open and the Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public to provide any information on the incident.
A man was arrested in connection with the incident in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
Robert Alan Fischman Jr., 24, was arraigned Friday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police found Fischman in possession of a second firearm when they executed the arrest, according to an HHPD news release on Monday.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm twice as well as violation of a court order, according to the release.
He is no longer in the Bell County Jail inmate database.
Anyone with information can call Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division at 254-993-5400.
