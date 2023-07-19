Harker Heights detectives are looking for two people involved in two different forgery incidents.
Both forgeries took place at the Navy Federal Credit Union in Harker Heights, police said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Harker Heights detectives are looking for two people involved in two different forgery incidents.
Both forgeries took place at the Navy Federal Credit Union in Harker Heights, police said.
The first suspect appears to be a man and was wearing surgical mask. The second suspect appears to be a woman wearing glasses.
Harker Heights Police Department posted photos of the two on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.
HHPD is asking individuals who have information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.