The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for two men wanted in connection with a recent theft in the city, according to a post made on the department's Facebook page.
"The individuals are suspected of a Theft offense that occurred at Walmart (2020 Heights Drive) in Harker Heights on March 6, 2020," the post reads.
If you have any information regarding the the identity of these individuals, contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
