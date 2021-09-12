The Harker Heights-Belton SWAT team has arrested one person in connection with a shooting that left one person dead early July 31.
According to a release issued by the Harker Heights Police Department, Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, was arrested Saturday on a warrant related to the incident. Mitchell was arraigned on a $1,100,000 bond today by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and is currently being held in custody at the Bell County Jail.
Mitchell was arraigned on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault in the death of Skyler Mills, of Harker Heights.
Around 3:45 a.m. July 31, Harker Heights police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brittney Way related to a domestic disturbance call, according to the release.
The victim succumbed to her injuries and Johnson pronounced her dead at 5:59 a.m. on scene, according to the release.
(1) comment
If I were to say that I, or anyone being intellectually honest here, that another person within the 14 to 25 demographic in this town threw away his life - I'd be lying.
I'm sure he had "very attentive" parents and would describe him as "an angel".
Looking at life in prison before his 21st birthday.
Quick lookup...not his first time in jail.
THIS is what happens when you refuse to instill any kind of discipline or God forbid - tell a child "NO" anymore. Too many "parents" want to be the "cool mother / father" or FRIEND instead of being an actual parent.
