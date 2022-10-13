Harker Heights detectives are searching for a man suspected of stealing from H-E-B on Sunday.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division asked for the public’s help identifying a man last seen in a white T-shirt and khaki shorts at H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail.
