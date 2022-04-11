The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Harker Heights Police Department said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking for information on a man allegedly involved in a theft incident at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, on April 4.
In a photo the police department shared Monday, the suspect was seen wearing a distinctive black T-shirt featuring a bear wearing sunglasses and a gold crown.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” the post stated.
