The Harker Heights Police Department notified the public of a theft Tuesday that took place almost a month prior.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, HHPD detectives with the criminal investigation division asked the public for information on two individuals seen on surveillance camera footage on Sept. 13 at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, in Harker Heights.
