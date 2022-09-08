Suspect

The Harker Heights Police Department is searching for this man seen Sept. 2 at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive.

 Courtesy | Harker Heights PD

Harker Heights police are trying to identify a man suspected of being involved in a theft Friday at Walmart.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Harker Heights Police Department posted a surveillance photo of a man in a gray T-shirt, with a black baseball cap pushing a shopping cart at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, in Harker Heights.

