Harker Heights police are trying to identify a man suspected of being involved in a theft Friday at Walmart.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the Harker Heights Police Department posted a surveillance photo of a man in a gray T-shirt, with a black baseball cap pushing a shopping cart at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, in Harker Heights.
"If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2," police said.
So far this year, Heights police have put out social media alerts for at least 11 different individuals wanted for theft from this particular Walmart in Harker Heights, according to previous Herald reporting.
