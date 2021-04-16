A Harker Heights man is in U.S. Marshals custody following a standoff with local, state and federal law enforcement Wednesday.
Brandon Kay, 40, of Harker Heights, was arrested Wednesday evening following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement outside his home in the 300 block of Cardinal Lane.
“He is charged with assault on a federal officer and faces up to 20 years imprisonment upon conviction,” U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas spokesman Daryl Fields told the Herald Friday.
Fields provided the Herald with a copy of Kay’s criminal complaint and affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Task Force arrived at Kay’s address in Heights to serve an active warrant for “possession of a controlled substance; 200-400g, a felony under the laws of the state of Texas.”
The task force members announced themselves as “U.S. Marshals” and “Police” over a PA system, according to the affidavit.
A female exited the front door of the residence, according to police, but Kay remained inside the home.
While standing at the opened front door of Kay’s home, U.S. Marshals said Kay began yelling at members of the U.S. Marshals “to get back” and produced a firearm, according to the affidavit.
“(A U.S. Marshal) advised he noticed Brandon Kay point a firearm at him, causing (the U.S. Marshal) to fear for his life,” according to police.
The U.S. Marshal, according to the affidavit, then fired his firearm “multiple times” at Kay.
U.S. Marshals tried to communicate with Kay via his cell phone, but he did not answer, police said.
“Brandon Kay did not answer but later sent text messages threatening to kill law enforcement,” according to the affidavit.
After “several hours” Kay exited the residence and was placed into custody for his active arrest warrant, according to police.
In a conversation with a Texas Ranger, according to the affidavit, Kay “advised he knew the police were watching his residence and he knew he had an active arrest warrant for the methamphetamine inside of his residence.”
The standoff led to an hours-long police blockade of residential streets leading into Cardinal Lane. On Wednesday, families could be seen sitting in their vehicles on nearby streets waiting for the all-clear from law enforcement.
Kay, now in federal custody in Waco, will appear on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Manske.
