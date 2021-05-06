An Army veteran who was arrested last year after a 12-hour standoff with police in Harker Heights was indicted on a first-degree felony charge earlier this week.
Justin D. Robison, 40, who is openly transgender and is known as Arial Robison, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant. Robison, of Harker Heights has been released on bond from the Bail County Jail, but while in custody Robison was held with the male population because of the jail’s policy, according to a previous Herald story.
On Jan. 26, 2020, Heights police were called to a home in the 800 block of Olive Lane for a welfare check after receiving calls about a suicidal person. The situation began around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020, and ended around 9 a.m. the following day after the SWAT team breached the home.
Police said Robison, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired multiple shots inside the home during the standoff, but did not shoot anyone.
Robison was posting on Facebook before and during the incident, according to the public profile, with many people pleading with her. “I wanted to die, suicide by cop (but) I don’t want to hurt anyone,” Robison wrote at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020. In that post, Robison admitted to firing a gun three times, once into the ground and twice into a brick wall.
The arrest appears to be the first for Robison in Texas, as a search of the Texas Department of Public Safety database of criminal convictions returned no results.
Robison served 10 years in the Army, and earned at least four service medals or ribbons, according to U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Leslie Buker, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jarred Cardillo, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
James L. Sales, 33, of Harker Heights, on charges of deadly conduct; three counts of aggravated kidnapping; and six counts of aggravated sexual assault.
Robert L. Williams, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Devon R. Robinson, 34, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Raymond Thompson III, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Edgardo Vargas Cardona, 23, of Temple, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Heather Wade, 62, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Gregory M. Ellis, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Andrew J. Rackley, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Vincent C. Davis, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Patrick T. Swain, 35, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kyle K. Lyles, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Robert T. Jones, 37, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Angel Lopez-Ramirez, 43, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
