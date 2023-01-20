Mug - Robison

Justin D. Robison, who is openly transgender and is known as Arial Robison, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

It was nearly three years ago when an Army veteran kept Harker Heights residents glued to the news during a 12-hour standoff with police.

This week in a Bell County courtroom, Justin D. Robison, 42, was sentenced to a term of probation on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant. Robison, who is openly transgender and is known as Arial Robison, was released on bond from the Bail County Jail; but while in custody, Robison was held with the male population because of the jail’s policy.

