The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for five individuals accused of stealing from Walmart over the past six months.
According to a Facebook post Friday, the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information about five people involved in three separate shoplifting incidents at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, that took place since October.
Police are searching for a woman caught on camera during a theft incident on Oct. 22, as well as four individuals seen during theft incidents that took place on March 15 and April 15.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said Friday.
