A Harker Heights woman who had been sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for stabbing a man in 2018 was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab the same man again earlier this year.
Tiffany Laynett Alexander, 47, was released from jail after a judge on Monday afternoon halved the $100,000 bond that had been set on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
Prior to making his decision, Judge John Gauntt considered attorneys’ arguments and testimony from the alleged victim and Alexander.
The victim told the judge that he did not want to see Alexander incarcerated.
“I want her to get help,” he said. “She needs to get help so this is not a reoccurring thing.”
The state’s prosecutor said this is a difficult case.
“She needs help desperately, and MHMR was offering her everything they could at that time due to COVID-19,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “We need to keep everybody safe in this situation. Despite having support, she was having difficulty regulating her medications that are necessary to keep her on a steady path. I know she’s trying, but we find ourselves in a very difficult situation.”
Alexander was sentenced on Oct. 9, 2019, in the same court, to five years of deferred adjudication probation after she pleaded guilty to stabbing the same man in 2018.
Heights police were called to an emergency room on June 20, 2018, in reference to a patient who had been stabbed. The man said that Alexander stabbed him in the stomach after an argument at a home in the 800 block of Kachina Loop, according to the arrest affidavit.
“He reported that after she grabbed the knife from the kitchen, she lunged at him three or four times, cutting him superficially and stabbing him,” police said.
Alexander at first told police that the man cut himself getting out of a pool, but later said she stabbed him because he hit her in the face. Officers did not observe injuries consistent with her being struck in the face.
On Feb. 28, the man made a report at the Heights police station. He told police “that shortly before coming to the station, he was celebrating his birthday with (Alexander),” according to the arrest affidavit. “The suspect became enraged over the number of birthday well-wishes (the man) was receiving via social media…in particular from a specific female.”
The victim told police that Alexander flipped over a table and began breaking items before leaving for an hour to “cool down.”
Alexander allegedly “returned and was still angry and picked up a kitchen knife with a blade 8-10 inches long…and attempted to cut off the man’s beard,” according to the affidavit. As the man retreated, she “began slashing the knife at (his) chest and stomach while stating, ‘We can have your birthday and funeral at the same time.’”
The man fled the house and went to the police station, where he said that he did not want to pursue charges.
Police said they looked at surveillance video from the home’s security system, which allegedly depicted the assault.
