A Harker Heights woman was indicted this week on a felony charge after police said she injured an elderly woman during an alleged incident earlier this year.
Jennyfer Kaye Scarbrough, 48, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury.
Scarbrough was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday after she posted a bond of $50,000, according to court and jail records.
A Heights police detective spoke with a woman in her 70s who said that “...she was at her home when a person known to her as Scarbrough pushed her to the ground, held her down on the ground and scratched her hand and wrist,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers “observed scratch marks to (the woman’s) hand and wrist,” police said.
Other indictments
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Tiffany A. Moore, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Tiara L. Gomez, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Reginald M. Sanders, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Vadell R. Phillips, 20, of Texas, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
