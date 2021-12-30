A Harker Heights woman, who already has been sentenced for a string of vehicle burglaries, pleaded guilty and was sentenced this week on multiple felony charges after a high-speed police chase on New Year’s Eve last year.
Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 29, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $195,000, on 13 charges, including four felonies.
On Wednesday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Smith pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. She also pleaded guilty to an unrelated state jail felony charge of debit or credit card abuse.
After entering her pleas, Judge Paul LePak sentenced her to eight months in state jail with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
Nine of the 13 charges are for burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. Jail records show that Smith already has been sentenced in county court to 100 days in jail on five of those charges and that the other four were dismissed.
Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, a Nolanville resident reported that several people were in her neighbor’s driveway and one was inside her neighbor’s vehicle, according to a previous news release from the Nolanville Police Department.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Walnut Court in Wildwood Estates, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers ... were advised that a suspicious dark sedan was seen in the area where several burglaries had occurred,” police said.
As they approached the area, officers noticed a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver — who later was identified as Smith — drove off, which initiated a chase along eastbound Farm-to-Market 439, police said.
“As (the officer) pursued the vehicle, he observed that it constantly failed to maintain a single lane, drove on the wrong side of the road and the shoulder at speeds of 75-80 mph,” according to the affidavit.
Once the vehicle entered Belton, Bell County deputies deployed strike strips that were unsuccessful. The officer “was able to pass the vehicle near a car wash on Lake Road, causing it to swerve around his vehicle, strike a curb and come to a stop,” according to the affidavit.
Smith was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and two passengers also were arrested.
Nolanville police found items in the vehicle that were connected to active residential and vehicle burglaries in Heights, Temple and Copperas Cove, according to the news release.
Police also said that inside Smith’s purse they found a glass pipe and 3 grams of methamphetamine.
The credit card abuse charge stems back to a vehicle burglary that occurred in Heights on May 1, 2020. A woman whose card had been stolen out of the vehicle realized that her card had been used at two businesses in Heights, according to the arrest affidavit.
Heights detectives reviewed surveillance videos, which depicted “a female, later identified as Smith, using the credit card at both locations,” police said.
