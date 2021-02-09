A Harker Heights woman on Monday pleaded guilty to a robbery that happened more than three years ago at a sports apparel store in Killeen.
Kaylee Keauna Robertson, 25, entered two guilty pleas on each count of robbery, a second-degree felony, during a remote hearing on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing was set for March 26, after a presentence investigation report is completed. A plea bargain has been reached in the case.
On Jan. 15, 2020, a grand jury returned a 2-count indictment against Robertson, but she was not named in the grand jury list because at that time she had not been arrested.
Court records show that Robertson posted a bond of $100,000.
On Nov. 4, 2017, Killeen police were dispatched to a robbery at a sports apparel store in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway. Witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as Robertson, left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a black Dodge Avenger in the parking lot, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Two civilians confronted Robertson and told her to get out of the vehicle,” police said. “Robertson exited and then got back in the vehicle, reversed and caused one witness to injure his elbow by almost pinning (the man) between Robertson’s vehicle and the vehicle next to hers.”
Police said that she then hit a second man with her vehicle, but witnesses were able to take down the vehicle’s license plate.
Records showed an address in Heights, so police from that city went to the location. An officer saw the black Dodge parked at the residence.
“The officer observed Robertson taking items from the Dodge Avenger and placing them in a black truck parked in the driveway,” according to the affidavit. “The officer observed Robertson run into the residence when she saw him.”
A man who lived at the residence said that she had fled out the back door, but he allowed police to search the home.
“Upon inventory of the black truck, several clothing items were found with (the store’s) bar tags still attached,” police said. “Other items were found from Target and Victoria’s Secret.”
A relative of Robertson said that she was known to steal items and resell them for profit, according to the affidavit.
Killeen woman pleads guilty to two felonies
Ashley Thomas, 23, of Killeen pleaded guilty to two felony charges after police said that she had a blood alcohol concentration of .11 and that a 2-year-old child was in the vehicle when she passed out at Taco Bell.
No plea bargain has been reached in the case, according to discussions in the 264th Judicial District Court on Monday.
A sentencing hearing was set for March 26.
She was indicted on Sept. 23, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant and a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
On Aug. 29, 2020, a state trooper was dispatched to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver at the Taco Bell on Fort Hood Street.
“Taco Bell employees advised that (a woman) was slumped over the wheel and (had) struck their property, causing damage,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Employees further advised that there was a child passenger in the vehicle and believed the driver to be intoxicated.”
The witnesses said that the woman had left the scene and refused to provide them her information, but they gave police a description of the vehicle and the license plate number.
Later, a Killeen police officer observed a vehicle matching that description.
The vehicle was “speeding and failing to maintain a single lane,” police said.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the state trooper arrived on scene to begin an investigation.
“There was front-end damage to the suspect’s car,” according to the affidavit. “The trooper observed a sleeping child in the rear seat of the vehicle.”
The trooper said that Thomas failed field sobriety tests and was informed that she was going to be placed under arrest.
“(She) began to resist, attempting to remove the handcuff on one of her hands,” police said. “(She) would not follow directions and continually pulled her arms away…(and) forcefully dug her fingernails into the trooper’s hand, breaking his skin in multiple areas.” Later, at the jail, police said Thomas attempted to attack jailers who were trying to book her.
