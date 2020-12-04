A judge sentenced a Harker Heights woman to prison time this week after she stole money and items worth thousands of dollars from an elderly man last year.
Michelle Troy, 48, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of an elderly person. She was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000, including a Class A misdemeanor charge of forgery to defraud another person.
Judge John Gauntt followed a plea bargain in the case and sentenced Troy to five years in prison with credit for time served.
A grand jury indicted Troy on the felony charge on July 1.
Harker Heights police began investigating Troy after responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard on Dec. 31, 2019.
Upon arrival, police met with a brother and sister who said that Troy had been stealing money and assets from their father, who was ill and hospitalized, according to the arrest affidavit.
The siblings said that while they were caring for their father, “they learned that a woman identified as Troy had been stealing assets from their father to include money from bank accounts, a coin collection, credit and debit cards, jewelry, the title to a vehicle and other valuable assets owned by (their father),” according to the affidavit.
The disturbance occurred when the brother and sister confronted Troy and demanded their father’s assets be returned. They told police that Troy at first said she did not have any items but then turned over three debit and credit cards in their father’s name, keys to his vehicle and his laptop computer.
Police spoke with the 72-year-old man, who said that he had not given anyone permission to use his bank accounts and that items were missing from his residence.
Police said that Troy could be seen on surveillance videos in a bank and in a store making or attempting to make transactions using the alleged victim’s bank account.
The siblings said that the items missing from their father’s residence included a coin collection valued at $8,000, a pocket watch, jewelry, rings and other personal effects, according to the affidavit.
During the course of the investigation, police located several witnesses who stated that they had seen Troy in possession of the stolen items and that she had sold the coin collection outside the area for $4,000.
The thefts occurred between the dates of Dec. 18-31, 2019, according to the indictment.
