A Harker Heights woman will be spending years behind bars after a Bell County district court judge sentenced her to prison time for using a shoe to beat a child in 2021.
Talandra Lednna King, 32, already had pleaded guilty on Feb. 7, to a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced King to five years in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, on Tuesday.
King was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday with no bond listed.
She was booked on Nov. 20, 2022. King was indicted on Aug. 11, 2021, but her name was not listed on the public grand jury report because she had not yet been arrested.
On Jan. 22, 2021, Heights police were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a woman attempting to leave the residence during a Child Protective Services investigation.
“Upon arrival, officers interviewed the parties involved and departed the scene to allow CPS to handle the investigation,” according to an arrest affidavit. “While on scene, officers were able to observe a young child with visible injury to her head, face and body to include a black eye, bleeding in and around her ears, scratches on her arms and legs and various bruising. The caretaker, King, advised that the injuries were accidentally caused by falling and normal play.”
However, CPS investigators noted “inconsistencies” between King’s story, the location of the injuries and their observations of the scene.
“While interviewing the child, CPS workers noticed that she was reserved and would stare at King before answering questions,” according to the affidavit. “(The child victim) did state that King would hit her with a shoe on her body. King laughed and admitted to striking (the child) with a shoe for disciplinary reasons. King also admitted to narcotics use.”
Later, when being interviewed away from King, the child told forensic nurses that her injuries were caused by King striking her with a shoe.
“Some of the (child’s) injuries left permanent scarring on various parts of her body, including her head, face, neck, back, chest and stomach,” according to the affidavit. “The doctor opined that the injuries were most consistent with physical abuse.”
Man sentenced for Killeen burglary, Temple robbery
In an unrelated case that also was decided in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday, a Killeen man was sentenced to a prison term for a burglary that occurred in Killeen in 2021, and a robbery in Temple on Christmas Day of 2017.
Ronald Ray Crawford Jr., 27, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and to five years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of robbery.
On July 11, 2018, Crawford had been sentenced to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation for the Temple robbery. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke that probation, which the judge did on Thursday.
Crawford was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday with no bond listed on the felony charges.
The burglary occurred on Nov. 27, 2021, when Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a disturbance. There, officers met with a woman who reported that Crawford had “arrived at her home and forced entry by kicking in her door,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The victim) stated that the suspect does not live at the residence and did not have consent to enter. (The victim) stated that Crawford was angry and assaulted her by kicking and punching her.”
Police said that there was “significant damage” to the door jamb consistent with being kicked in.
“Officers also observed injury to (the victim),” according to the affidavit. “The suspect was located hiding outside the residence and taken into custody.”
On Dec. 25, 2017, a Temple police officer was dispatched to a convenience store in the 1200 block of West Avenue H after a report of a disturbance.
There, an employee told police that “a Black male had entered the store and placed two beers down his pants,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The employee) confronted the male about paying for the beers and had taken one of the beers from (him). When (the employee) tried to take the other beer, the male had struck (her) with his shoulder. (The employee) attempted to grab the beer again and the male struck (her) in the face, twice, with a closed fist.”
Another employee at the store witnessed the incident, which also was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.
“The surveillance video showed the Black male was wearing sunglasses, green pants, a red hoodie and a tan jacket over the hoodie,” according to the affidavit.
Later the same day, while responding to another call, the same Temple police officer encountered a man who was dressed in clothes and sunglasses matching the man in the video.
The man, who later was identified as Crawford, began to run when the officer approached in his patrol car.
The officer chased Crawford and apprehended him. Both store employees later identified him as the man who tried to steal the beers.
