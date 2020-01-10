Another not-guilty plea was entered Friday in the reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of coupons from the Killeen Daily Herald last year.

Three co-defendants, Andrew David Alfaro, 31, Sandra Hull, 53, and Phillip John Hull, 49, were indicted Nov. 13 on the third-degree felony charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, according to court records.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.