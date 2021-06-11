Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are asking for information on two individuals suspected in a potential burglary. The individuals, pictured on the Harker Heights police Facebook page, are suspects in a burglary of a vehicle incident followed by a credit card abuse incident that occurred on May 18, police said.
If any residents have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, they can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.