The Harker Heights Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two women wanted in a theft incident at a store in the Market Heights shopping center.
According to a HHPD Facebook post Wednesday morning, detectives with HHPD's Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a "theft incident" that occurred on Jan. 20 at Ulta, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
"If you have any information regarding the identify of these individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2," HHPD's Facebook post stated.
