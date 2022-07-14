The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the community to be careful of scammers posing as law enforcement professionals.
According to a news release Thursday from the HHPD, a local resident recently received an email from a phony traffic enforcement official using the following email: traffic.enforcement@gov-services.com.
In the email, the scammer stated the resident had been observed by a stationary traffic camera going more than two times the legal speed limit. The email included a citation issued, a fine amount, and a link requesting funds to be paid.
The email also stated that if the resident did not pay by a certain date that points will be added to their license and a late penalty of 10% will be added to the original amount for each day late.
Current statues in Texas prohibit citations from video monitored speed enforcement devices such as traffic cameras, Heights police said.
“If anyone in the community experiences this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or has knowledge of any activity of this nature, we are urging you to please contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5440,” the news release said.
Fines and citations for the city of Harker Heights are processed through the municipal court, which is located at 305 Miller’s Crossing. The HHPD will never ask residents to pay fines online without first going through the municipal court, police said.
