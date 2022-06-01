Harker Heights police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly threatening a woman with a large knife, according to an affadavit.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in Harker Heights in reference to a domestic disturbance. While police were speaking with the caller who reported the incident, a woman walked out of the home and told officers that she was just threatened with a knife.
The victim told officers that she was using a knife to access a locked room to hide from the suspect, Kenneth Stewart.
Stewart came into the room and told the victim to drop the knife, which she did. According to the affadavit, Stewart then picked up the knife and placed the sharp end of the knife against the victim’s forehead.
The victim told officers that she tried to remain calm in fear that he would hurt her. Officers retrieved the knife and found it to be a large butcher’s knife.
The affadavit also states that Stewart was intoxicated and was belligerant with all parties
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson placed Stewart’s bail at $90,000.
In other arraignments:
Johnson placed a $100,000 bail on Dino Davis II on a charge of sexual assault.
Johnson set bail at $90,000 bail for Inez Marshall on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.
Johnson placed a $75,000 bail on Toushia Matous on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Johnson placed a $30,000 bail on George Smith on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Bill Cooke placed a $20,000 bail on Angel Venegas Jr. on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
