Harker Heights police accused a man on Sunday night of being in possession of methamphetamine.
While it is not exactly clear how much meth he was alledgedly in possession of, Quetoine Dale was arraigned on Monday on a charge of possession of more than 4 grams of meth but less than 200 grams.
An officer with the Harker Heights Police Department observed Dale and another person sitting in a vehicle at a closed parking lot.
Once police identified Dale, they discovered he had several active warrants which prompted the police to arrest him. Police searched Dale and discovered a small bag of marijuana, a pipe commonly used to smoke narcotics, and two smalls bags of a white crystal-like substance which was tested to be methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson placed Dale’s bail at $40,000.
