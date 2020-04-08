The person of interest in a Harker Heights death investigation was arrested in Copperas Cove in the H-E-B parking lot on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
Lt. Kevin Miller, spokesman for the Copperas Cove Police Department said a deputy with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on the person, and CCPD assisted in detaining the person on site.
Lawrence Stewart, spokesman for the Harker Heights Police Department, said CCPD detained the person at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday.
Miller said the Harker Heights Police Department was notified and an officer drove to Copperas Cove to make the arrest.
HHPD is not releasing the gender of the person of interest until formal charges are filed.
Police went to the 800 block of Trail Crest in Harker Heights around 3 a.m. Tuesday in response to a gunshot victim, according to a news release from Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip Gadd.
When police arrived, they found Latonya Washington, 47, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Gadd said in the release.
The preliminary investigation showed that a domestic disturbance occurred at the residence on Monday evening.
The person of interest is in Bell County Jail on an investigative hold, Gadd said in the Tuesday release.
