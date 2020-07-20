The Harker Heights Police Department is searching for multiple men who may have been involved with a shooting that took place at a city nightclub recently.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, a shooting took place at Aqua Lounge at around 1:32 a.m. June 7. Multiple photos attached to the post show numerous men at the club, and the department says they are persons of interest in the shooting.
Aqua Lounge is located at 115 W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
If people have any information regarding the identity of the individuals, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
