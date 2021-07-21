The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two individuals wanted for credit/debit care abuse.
The police department's criminal investigation division is investigating the case, according to a post Tuesday on Harker Heights PD's Facebook page.
"The individuals were involved in a Credit/Debit Card Abuse incident that occurred at Target and Bed Bath & Beyond on July 14, 2021 (ref case number 21HH020196)," the post states.
"If you have any information regarding the identify of these individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2."
