High-speed motorcycle chases through the streets of Killeen and Harker Heights landed two men in jail earlier this year; this week, both men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on felony charges.
Alex Omar Lopez Soto, 22, of Heights, was indicted on Wednesday on third-degree felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and accident involving serious bodily injury. Court records show that Soto posted bonds of $10,000, and $25,000, respectively, on those two charges and was released from custody.
In an unrelated accusation, Kristian Gabriel Harper, 31, of Killeen was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. He was released from jail after posting a bond of $60,000, according to jail and court records.
HARPER
On March 8, a Killeen Police Department detective was following up on information that a man identified as Harper “...was selling illegal narcotics from his residence located (in the 1000 block of) Santa Rosa Drive in Killeen,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The KPD detective reports that surveillance was initiated at Harper’s residence and at about 11 a.m., Harper was observed leaving his house and getting onto a blue Honda motorcycle, with an unreadable license plate, and driving south onto Santa Rosa Drive toward West Central Texas Expressway.”
The detective, in an unmarked police vehicle, followed Harper onto Interstate 14 eastbound, traveling at speeds faster than 100 mph, according to the affidavit. The blue motorcycle then exited on Rosewood Drive.
“Upon his arrival at Zephyr Road, other officers in a marked KPD police vehicle began to follow Harper in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop for the obscured license plate and failing to signal a lane change,” police said. “They activated their emergency lights but they were unsure that Harper was aware of their presence so they briefly engaged their siren. They observed Harper look at their vehicle over his left shoulder, down-shift his transmission, rev the engine, lean down and accelerate away at a high rate of speed, heading west on Zephyr ... within 10 seconds, he was out of their sight.”
The detective in the unmarked vehicle continued to pursue Harper.
“Harper drove back to his residence on Santa Rosa and parked his bike,” according to the affidavit. “(The detective) then observed Harper to run inside his residence and emerge with a tarp that he used to cover his bike. He then re-entered his residence.”
SOTO
A Heights police officer on March 26, was responding “to a report that a group of 30-40 off-road motorcyclists and four-wheelers were driving recklessly in the area of Warriors Path Road and Iron Jacket Trail in Heights,” according to an affidavit for Soto’s arrest. The officer “had information that a group of motorcycles were driving recklessly through Bell County and (Texas Department of Public Safety) troopers had attempted to stop the group.”
When she arrived to the area, the officer said she “observed a large group of riders turning onto Warriors Path Road,” police said. “Some riders were driving the wrong way and causing oncoming vehicles to drive off the road to avoid collisions. (The officer) activated her emergency lights and siren (but) the riders continued to drive. (The officer’s) dash camera recorded riders crossing the center line, failing to stop at stop signs, running a red light and driving in front of drivers stopped at intersections and continue to ignore (the officer’s) lights and siren.”
According to the affidavit, the evasion and reckless driving continued into Killeen, where at around 3:45 p.m., two of the motorcyclists collided and crashed in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive.
Soto was identified as the driver of one of the motorcycles.
His “motorcycle continued to spin down the roadway and caught on fire,” police said. “Soto got up from the roadway and ran past (the two victims who had been on the other motorcycle), who both lay on the roadway unresponsive. Officers were able to catch up to Soto and take him into custody for failing to stop and render aid...”
Police from Nolanville, Killeen and “at least 5 HHPD patrol units” responded to the scene on Rosewood Drive, according to Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart, previously.
According to previous DPS reports, more than 100 motorcycles and four-wheelers were involved in the overall incident. State troopers issued 13 citations to six of the riders.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Jamarcus T. Sawyer, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Sean K. Phillips, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Maricarmen Cavazos, 43, of Round Rock, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Edward C. Love, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Daniel J. Estrada, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Jose L. Facundo, 46, of Fort Hood, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Nicolas J. Bell, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.
Aaron R. Robinson-Capers, 27, of Killeen, on one count of burglary of a habitation and one count of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Shinon M. Nowlin, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
