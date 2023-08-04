Kristian Gabriel Harper

High-speed motorcycle chases through the streets of Killeen and Harker Heights landed two men in jail earlier this year; this week, both men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on felony charges.

Alex Omar Lopez Soto, 22, of Heights, was indicted on Wednesday on third-degree felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and accident involving serious bodily injury. Court records show that Soto posted bonds of $10,000, and $25,000, respectively, on those two charges and was released from custody.

