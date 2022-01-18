Michael E. Muehlemann, a Killeen homeless man, was in the process of removing his belongings from under a bridge on Gray Street when the bullet was fired.
“I was shot from behind,” said Muehlemann, 48. “I heard a ‘pop’ and I hit the ground.”
Muehlemann said the bullet, later found to be a .45-caliber round, struck his elbow, shattering bones. And then, just like that — after one shot — the shooter was gone. Muehlemann said he never saw the shooter.
Muehlemann’s wife was with him under the bridge, and only caught a glimpse of the shooter’s legs and feet as the gunman went back up to the street level following the shot.
Killeen police said officers responded to the shooting at 4:37 p.m. on Jan. 6 to the 200 block of Hold Street in reference to a gunshot victim.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told that the victim was standing under the bridge in the 300 block of South Gray Street when he heard a ‘pop’ noise and then felt pain in his arm,” according to an email from KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in response to questions from the Herald about the shooting. “He was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects or arrests have been made.”
Muehlemann said he and his wife have no idea who pulled the trigger or why.
Now, Muehlemann said he is in fear of his life, looking over his shoulder as he walks the streets of Killeen.
“Killeen’s gotten bad,” he said Tuesday as he recounted how he was shot.
Although not believed to be related, the shooting occurred the same day as a fatal shooting at Obok, a Killeen nightclub.
On Tuesday, Muehlemann was still recovering, and was in a sling.
“We’re homeless and we just mind our business,” he said.
He said he and his wife were recently swindled out of $1,200 in Social Security funds after someone they trusted said she would deposit and hold it.
Now, they don’t know what to do, but Muehlemann wants to get out of state, because he fears for his life.
The Herald had interviewed Muehlemann before after he volunteered at the Killeen food bank, and delivered food to area families on his bicycle.
(2) comments
Vigilante helping to clean up Killeen? The homeless make so much trash and mess on the beggar corners now.
Be fortunate that you're not in their situation. Easy to judge instead of helping someone succeed in dark times. Karma will eat your words in the future, I will pray for you.
